The first Philanthropy on Tap of 2020 will feature The Junior League of Bakersfield on Feb. 4.
Philanthropy on Tap is a free monthly series that gives nonprofits a chance to share their services to the community. It was created through a partnership with the Chamber's Bakersfield Young Professionals and Kern Community Foundation, according to a news release.
The event will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Imbibe Wine located at 4140 Truxtun Ave. The event is free and attendees will receive complimentary beer, wine and appetizers.
The Junior League of Bakersfield is a nonprofit organization of women who are committed to promoting voluntarism, improving the community through effective action, leadership, and of training volunteers, according to the release.
