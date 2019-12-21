Changes are in store for Kern Health Systems, the authority that oversees the medical wellbeing of 256,000 local Medi-Cal recipients through Kern Family Health Care.
At a recent meeting, the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved ordinance changes that would more closely integrate KHS with the Kern Hospital Authority, which governs the county’s safety net hospital, Kern Medical Center.
While the county and KHS insist that patients will hardly notice a difference in their care, some in Kern’s medical community have raised concerns that the changes could lead to a de facto takeover of KHS by the hospital authority.
Although supervisors approved the ordinance changes on first reading on Dec. 10, the second reading has not been set until the end of January to give medical practitioners a chance to review the potential impacts.
“It sets the opportunity for monumental change within Kern County, and that’s the reason for having the time to understand what the ramifications could be,” said Ken Keller, president and CEO of Memorial Hospital.
The changes allow board members from the hospital authority to serve on the KHS board, and it allows for one CEO to oversee both entities.
It also eliminates term limits and gives supervisors the ability to remove KHS board members without cause, something supervisors already can do with the hospital authority.
Once the second reading goes through, the county has announced its intention to fill six vacancies on the KHS board with hospital authority board members, potentially a first step toward greater influence by the hospital authority on KHS.
County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop, who already sits on the hospital authority board, would also be added to the KHS board.
He told supervisors last week the move was necessary to prevent the KHS board from diminishing down to two members, and he said both boards would continue to operate independently.
“We can’t not act. Status quo is not an option,” he said during the meeting.
Kern Medical CEO Russell Judd downplayed the potential impacts of the modifications, saying those with concerns were focused on a future that was far from becoming reality.
“Yes, I may get hit by a meteor tomorrow,” he said of future possibilities. “There are a lot of mays in the world. So it’s very hard to try to explain what may or may not happen, but the majority of the concerns were not what was at issue.”
He added that the state was encouraging the county to deliver health care in the fashion proposed by the ordinance changes. He said it would allow for better quality care for Medi-Cal enrollees, and could potentially lower costs.
Others, however, haven’t bought into the county’s reassurances.
Jon Van Boening, who serves as a vice-president at Dignity Health Central California, described the ordinance update in troubling terms.
“In the future it could very well be either you practice at Kern Medical Center or you cannot procedurally take care of these patients, because they’re going to form a narrow network to drive the business to their hospital,” he said. “Once control of that board is taken by one person that controls both boards, they will have the power to do whatever they want with this patient population.”
Moving forward, the county will host a working group to iron out differences of opinion before the second reading. A meeting in January may determine if the county moves forward with its plan.
Alsop noted that timing was of the essence if supervisors wanted to maintain the KHS board and keep up with changes to Medi-Cal at the state level.
Notably, KHS CEO Doug Hayward is on board with the changes.
“As the state encourages more integration between health plans and local providers for patient served by both organizations, a closer working relationship would make sense," he said at the meeting. “This will not impact our arrangements with Kern Health System’s other contracted physicians, hospitals and healthcare providers currently in our network.”
