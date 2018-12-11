Fay Yin Restaurant has been closed due to cockroaches, according to the Kern Public Health Department.
The Chinese restaurant, located at 137 Lockwood Ave. in McFarland, had dead cockroaches in traps underneath equipment throughout the kitchen, the report said.
Dead cockroaches were also found behind the television, dining area, and underneath the hand washing sink. Small live cockroaches were found behind the soda machine, according to the report.
The department also observed rodent droppings on the floor, under the dish washing station, and on the shelf in dry storage area, the report said.
