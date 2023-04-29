 Skip to main content
Fay Ranch Community could see road wash out

Slide Traffic Alert

The Fay Ranch Community flooded with water Saturday and access to Highway 178 was blocked, according to local authorities. 

Fay Ranch Road at the South Fork of the Kern River crossing, one-half mile north of the intersection of Fay Ranch Road and Highway 178, was at risk, according to the Kern County Public Works Department. It's unclear if this same location was inundated with water. 

