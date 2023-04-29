Fay Ranch Community could see road wash out

The Fay Ranch Community flooded with water Saturday and access to Highway 178 was blocked, according to local authorities.
Fay Ranch Road at the South Fork of the Kern River crossing, one-half mile north of the intersection of Fay Ranch Road and Highway 178, was at risk, according to the Kern County Public Works Department. It's unclear if this same location was inundated with water.
The California Highway Patrol's incident page showed a closure at Sierra Avenue and Highway 178.
Water gushed through a broken road, according to a video posted on Twitter by Kern County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop. A large black tube jutted out of the ground where the road split.
Alternate routes include going through Kernville and Wofford Heights used Highway 155, Alsop added in his tweet.