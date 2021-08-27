Faulconer stresses experience in government during campaign stop in Bakersfield

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer visited Bakersfield on Friday for a campaign event at Wool Growers.
As the election enters its final weeks, he stressed his political experience as well as his success in reducing homelessness while mayor of San Diego.
“It’s clear that people want a change at the top and they’re looking for a governor that has the experience, like I do, who can actually get results,” Faulconer said in an interview with The Californian before the event. “Our whole campaign has been one that talks about solutions, solutions on the issues that really matter most to Californians.”
Faulconer’s visit came at the tail end of a broader Central Valley tour. It is his fifth stop in Bakersfield over the last few months, an indication of the importance the city plays in Republicans’ hopes of taking the governor’s office.
“Bakersfield is a true hub for our state,” he said. “To me it’s incredibly important. I am going to be a governor for Bakersfield who is going to get the help, the support, the open line of communication. You’re going to see that once I’m elected, I’m still going to be coming back because Bakersfield I think is the heart of California.”
Water has been a focus on Faulconer’s swing through Central Valley cities, particularly the need for infrastructure improvements the candidate supports. The recall election comes at a time when the state is enduring a historic drought, which has opened Gov. Gavin Newsom up for criticism.
But as Election Day draws nearer, Faulconer appears to have ground to make up. In polls compiled by the website FiveThirtyEight, candidates Larry Elder, Kevin Paffrath and John Cox all averaged higher results than Faulconer.
Still, the former San Diego mayor holds out hope that voters will look to his political career when they turn in their ballots.
“No matter what city I’m in, people come up to me and say 'Mr. Mayor, I know what you did in San Diego on being firm and homelessness and you reduced it,’” he said. “Folks are demanding change in every city in California, and they’re looking for a leader who can actually turn it around.”