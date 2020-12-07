A fatal single-vehicle accident occurred Sunday afternoon just north of Shafter, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol.
The accident occurred at 2:18 p.m. when a Honda, traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Poplar Avenue, went off the road near Merced Avenue and struck several trees in an orchard, CHP said.
CHP officers found the driver dead inside the car, the news release stated. It appeared that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol appeared to be a factor in the accident, CHP said.