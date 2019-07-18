A man is dead after witnesses say he was driving recklessly on Highway 43 Wednesday.
The 41-year-old man, of Delano who has not yet been identified by the Kern County Coroner, was driving south on Highway 43, north of Schuster Road. Jose Jesus Pena, 66, of Armona was driving north on Highway 43 in his tractor-trailer rig carrying a load of tomatoes. The man veered into the north lane and crashed into Pena's truck head on.
Immediately after the accident, the man's car caught on fire and he was unable to get out of his vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pena was taken to Kern Medical Hospital for minor injuries.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the accident.
Highway 43 was closed for three hours in both directions to clean up spilled tomatoes and to investigate the incident.
