'Fastest growing sport on four legs': DockDogs West Coast Challenge brings canine competition to Fairgrounds

What started more than 20 years ago as a halftime show to keep crowds entertained has stayed true to its roots while evolving into an annual competition that's taking place at the Kern County Fairgrounds this weekend.
The DockDogs West Coast Challenge offers dog owners and their four-legged friends a chance to show off their leaping ability, speed swimming and a bit of teamwork for a chance at prizes and points that will help the teams qualify for the World Championships set for Dubuque, Iowa in mid-October.
"It was initially used as a filler during the ESPN Great Outdoor Games," said Brian Sharenow, the director of operations for DockDogs. "When they went to commercial break, it was used to just kind of entertain the crowd, and then it became an actual sport in the year 2000."
The competition is open to all "shapes, sizes and breeds, and anybody for that matter," Sharenow added in a phone interview in Ohio, which is where DockDogs — "the national governing body for canine aquatic dog-jumping sports" — is headquartered. The organization's website notes that it's the "fastest growing sport on four legs." This year's competition had more than 60 registered canine competitors before the event began Friday.
The three main events taking place include: Big Air, in which a dog takes off from anywhere on a 40-foot pier and its subsequent jump for a toy is measured from where the tail hits the water; Extreme Vertical, in which a dog's vertical jump for a toy from the same dock is measured; and Speed Retrieve, which times a dog as it races in the water to retrieve a toy.
Registration and practice for day two of the competition is set to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, with the speed swimming portion set to take place at 2:30 p.m., and the vertical leap contest set to take place at 4 p.m. The competition then resumes for the final day at 9 a.m. Sunday, with the last event set to start at 4 p.m. The event results can be viewed at DockDogs.com.
The fairgrounds is the site of the Central Valley Sportsmen's Boat and RV show this weekend, which has a $12 ticket price for general admission, $10 for seniors and those with a military ID and free for children under 12. The address is 1142 S. P St. in Bakersfield.