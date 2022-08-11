Farmworkers Institute, Kiwanis team up for second blood drive

The Farmworkers Institute and local Kiwanis volunteers are teaming up for a local blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.
The drive is being hosted by the Kern Medical Columbus Clinic at 1111 columbus Circle in Bakersfield.
According to the American Red Cross, the entire process should take about an hour, including registration, health screening, the actual blood draw and refreshments afterward.
All blood types are needed, but particularly type O (both negative and positive) since they are considered universal blood types and can be used for most patients, according to the release.
Donated blood has a short shelf life and must be replenished regularly. To be eligible, a donor must be 18 years or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health.