 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Farmworkers Institute, Kiwanis team up for second blood drive

Slide News Update

The Farmworkers Institute and local Kiwanis volunteers are teaming up for a local blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

The drive is being hosted by the Kern Medical Columbus Clinic at 1111 columbus Circle in Bakersfield. 

Coronavirus Cases