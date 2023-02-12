 Skip to main content
Farmworker study renews concerns about medical access, work conditions

20210811-bc-FarmWorkerClinic

Erika Mendoza packages harvested grapes in a field off Copus Road south of Bakersfield in this August 2021 file photo. Clinica Sierra Vista staff were on hand answering workers' questions about health concerns. Volunteers distributed lunch to about 70 farmworkers at the event.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

New survey data suggests the labor force behind California agriculture faces significant medical problems largely without access to health care, often endures unfair treatment at work and struggles with mental health while existing mostly outside the social safety net.

A study released this month by UC Merced's Community and Labor Center, the largest of its kind with 1,242 respondents between August 2021 and January 2022, concludes more should be done to widen farmworker access to health care, enforce existing workforce protections and prepare ag laborers for the industry's tech revolution.

