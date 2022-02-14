Farmland values stabilize or improve with water access, crop outlooks

Property values in some of Kern's best-irrigated farmland found their footing last year and even rose in some instances after a bumpy couple of years, according to a new study that has prompted different interpretations about what may lie ahead for local ag real estate and certain crops in particular.
The fourth-quarter report by Bakersfield brokerage, consulting and appraisal firm Alliance Ag Services Inc. showed open farmland in Kern River water districts held steady on the low end and gained on the high end in 2021.
It said property in districts with access to government-controlled water sources generally held steady in value, while ag land unaffiliated with any water district continued to decline at a time when implications of groundwater regulation are becoming clearer.
Valuations varied not only by water access but also by crop: Pistachio acreage hit new highs and almond land appreciated on the high end but otherwise held steady, Alliance ag reported. Acreage for table grapes and citrus sold for roughly the same as it did in 2020.
The report documents price trends that have left most farmland less valuable than in 2015, when the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act spurred new thinking about how much pumping will be allowed in the years ahead. But it also reflects the outlook for certain crops, including tree nuts whose values continue to fluctuate.
Primary author Michael Ming, a broker and principal at Alliance Ag, said the overarching trend is one in which buyers vie for land in districts that bank water and provide practical benefits for landowners.
"The best water is winning," Ming said by email Monday.
He added that the consensus within the industry is that almond orchard valuations will be stable or decline through the end of this year and that pistachios acreage may have peaked and will hold its value or decline slightly through 2022.
Bakersfield farmland broker Kevin Palla with Cushman & Wakefield noted pistachio values have stood out locally by surpassing their pre-2016 peaks, partly because of surging demand for the nut. He also noted offers to buy open farmland in Kern Water districts are hitting new highs.
Farmer and farmland broker John C. Moore III said he has noticed sales activity picking up as SGMA groundwater regulations become better understood. With regard to open farmland, he said it's becoming more attractive partly because row crops are generally seeing higher returns.
The report says farmland served by the Kern River sold for no lower than about $20,000 per acre in 2021, reaching as high as about $35,000. It says ag property in the county with access to the State Water Project held at between $3,000 and $7,000 per acre last year, while land with access to the federal Central Valley Project irrigation system rose in 2021 to as high as $23,000 and held on the low end at about $17,000.
So-called "white land areas" with no water district representation have continued to decline in value, sinking to about $6,000 per acre on the high end and roughly $2,000 on the low end in 2021, according to the report.
Almond acreage jumped by about 11 percent on the high end to about $30,000 last year and held at about $16,000 on the low end, the report said. Pistachios, meanwhile, appreciated by about 8 percent per acre to hit about $52,000.
Table grapes continued to range between about $18,000 to $32,000 per acre, while citrus held between $14,000 and $24,000, the report said.
Palla said it's no wonder pistachios are coming out on top. They're showing up in mixed nut assortments and appealing to health-conscious consumers, especially vegans looking for sources of quality protein.
With regard to water access, it's no surprise access increasingly translates to higher value.
"As I have said routinely since 2015, 'It’s all about the water!'" Palla said by email. "And in the good surface water districts demand is still high, and these prices reflect that!”
Other factors besides water access and the crop planted affect valuations, Moore said by email. Soil types, water quality and improvements on the land also affect how much farmland sells for, he said.
He added that less productive almond orchards are being uprooted, which is painful for individual growers giving up their orchards but good for an industry that may be overplanted.
Moore added that there's consensus table grape acreage may have to shrink to keep the market stable, and that citrus is getting more attention lately, pushing prices up.
"For more information on risk associated with various lands and water districts, I encourage all landowners to engage with their water districts and fully understand their respective groundwater sustainability plans on a micro and macro level," he wrote.