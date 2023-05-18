 Skip to main content
Farmers seeing crop delays, other disruption from year’s bumpy weather

Bakersfield College_500006911

President Brenda Haught of Creekside Organics Inc. speaks as part of a panel of ag industry leaders Tuesday at Bakersfield College. At left is Vice President of Agriculture Russ Hamlin of Grimmway Farms; to Haught’s right are General Manager Bob Giragosian of Kern Ridge Growers, Senior Vice President Kevin Andrew of Illume Agriculture and Wonderful Co. President Rob Yraceburu.

 John Cox / The Californian

Stormy weather earlier this year continues to affect Kern County farm operations after it set back planting and other farm work while limiting pollination activity critical to the local almond crop.

People in the industry say a nearly two-week delay caused by unusually wet and cold weather in late winter and early spring will defer the harvest for a variety of crops, ultimately pushing back the timetable for how soon fruit and vegetables reach retailers.

