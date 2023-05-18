Farmers seeing crop delays, other disruption from year’s bumpy weather

Stormy weather earlier this year continues to affect Kern County farm operations after it set back planting and other farm work while limiting pollination activity critical to the local almond crop.
People in the industry say a nearly two-week delay caused by unusually wet and cold weather in late winter and early spring will defer the harvest for a variety of crops, ultimately pushing back the timetable for how soon fruit and vegetables reach retailers.
“You will see some commodities that will have significant impacts,” said President Ian LeMay of the California Fresh Fruit Association. He added that crops he deals with nevertheless avoided storm-related damage and are still expected to turn out healthy and marketable despite delays of at least 10 days relative to last season.
Some of the lag is expected to be recovered as recent warm weather has the effect of accelerating the growing season. But even that is adding complications by compressing the time available for work such as applying chemicals to local fields.
There is a sense things could have been much worse. People in the local industry note that farmers in strawberry-growing areas to the north suffered inundations that destroyed their entire crop, while some growers in Tulare County suffered major losses in their cotton and tomato fields.
Other areas may have dodged big losses but fell farther behind in their calendar than Kern farmers did. That could play out in the months ahead as postponed harvests result in temporary shortages at grocery stores.
Brenda Haught, president of Bakersfield-based Creekside Organics Inc., noted during a workforce development summit at Bakersfield College earlier this week that farmers in the Coachella Valley have fallen as much as six weeks behind their normal schedule.
“We’re seeing a supply gap, which is always a challenge,” she said.
It’s common for crop schedules to fluctuate yearly, Kern Agricultural Commissioner Glenn Fankhauser pointed out, though he said this year may be an extreme example because farmers this year experienced the most precipitation in four decades. He said wet ground can delay not only plantings and harvesting but also pruning, weeding and non-aerial pest control.
In Kern, probably the biggest weather-related disruption hit almond orchards. Turbulent weather limited bee flight hours during the pollination season that determines how many kernels form and eventually become nuts.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported last week in its so-called subjective forecast that California’s almond crop this year will come in 3% smaller than last year at 2.5 billion pounds. It blamed record rainfall and unprecedented stormy conditions.
In addition to pollination problems, it said, there were reports of trees blowing over because of high winds and oversaturated soil. It predicted the state’s smallest yields in years.
“Colder than normal temperatures continued through March and April, resulting in a delayed crop,” the agency stated in its report. “Farmers are still evaluating their orchards for signs of disease and applying fertilizer and pest treatments as needed. Water availability is not a major concern this year.”
Separately, local table grape growers continue to experience setbacks as a result of a delay of nearly two weeks. Even so, the recent warmth appears to be trimming that back.
Kevin Andrew, senior vice president of table grape operations at Bakersfield-based Illume Agriculture, said by email Thursday the company wouldn’t normally expect to make up so much lost time but that “having 95 to 100 degrees certainly moves things along.”
He noted Illume is applying sprays to thin its crop lately amid what this year is shaping up to be a shortened bloom period. It’s not ideal but it’s better than a repeat of the weather a couple of months ago.
“Of course, I’ll take this versus cold and wet weather at this critical time,” he wrote.