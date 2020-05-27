About 4,000 meals were distributed Wednesday afternoon to farm worker families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic during an event at Forty Acres in Delano.
It is the seventh time the UFW Foundation and World Central Kitchen in coordination with the United Farm Workers and Cesar Chavez Foundation have done this, according to the UFW Foundation.
Meals, prepared by local restaurants, were given to motorists as they drove through Forty Acres. Similar efforts are taking place in other farm worker communities.
