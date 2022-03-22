Farm Day in the City shares lessons about nature's bounty

Tehachapi High School senior Cassie Smith has been a member of the 4-H Club since she was 5. As a result, she's often shocked to find that her peers — and adults, too — don't often know where their food originates.
"It's really important for kids to know where their food comes from," Smith said as she worked with elementary-age students Tuesday at Farm Day in the City, an annual two-day event established in 1984 to acquaint school-aged children with agriculture and its importance, not only in Kern County, but around the world.
After a hiatus due to the pandemic, Farm Day in the City was back again Tuesday at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Over the years, the event, created by the Kern County Farm Bureau, has grown from being held at one school to an event that has attracted more than 3,500 participating students at its pre-pandemic peak, from schools across Kern County.
"Farm Bureau is continuously striving to enhance this program to provide the best educational experience for all students in Kern County," Kern County Farm Bureau Board President Patty Poire said in a news release.
"Our goal," Poire said, "is for students to leave Farm Day in the City with a better appreciation and understanding of where their food comes (from) and perhaps an interest in some of the many careers the ag industry has to offer."
Nine-year-old Aiden Gonzalez, a third-grader at Kern Avenue School in McFarland, said he learned about a newer variety of citrus fruit called a sumo citrus. After tasting it, he seemed to become a fan.
Adela Casas, another third-grader at Kern Avenue, was struck by an exhibit that included dozens of specimens of insects, arthropods and other creatures she calls "bugs."
"I learned about different kinds of bugs," she said Tuesday. And I learned that cotton grows on plants."
It is used to make clothing, oil and even paper money, she said.
Rebecca Mendoza, a teacher at Kern Avenue, said residents of farming communities like McFarland should know at least the basics of ag. The parents of some of her students are employed in the ag sector.
"Agriculture is all around us," she said. "Kern County is all about ag. That's why I want the kids to come here to Farm Day."
Children in grades second thru fourth are invited from both private and public schools to attend. The program feature exhibits, livestock (many can be touched and petted), farm equipment and demonstrations from industry professionals, volunteers and agriculture-based organizations. The field trip is provided to students at no-cost and is funded by the Kern County Farm Bureau, as well as through donations and sponsorships.
At exhibits inside the livestock auction barn, California Safety Training Corp. employee Clarissa Ramirez said the Bakersfield-based company was there to talk about the importance of safety in the agricultural workplace.
Nearby, at the Tasteful Selections bite-size potatoes booth, Luisa Perez lifted up a healthy green potato plant to show curious students the potatoes hanging from the roots.
"It takes about 45 days to grow bite-size potatoes," she told the children.
After two years of on-again, off-again COVID-19 restrictions, Anna Gonzalez, a teacher at El Camino Real School in Arvin, said it felt great to bring her students on a real field trip to the mostly outdoor event.
The combination of physical activity and hands-on learning, in an outdoor environment with perfect weather, seemed ideal.
Suzanne Mendoza, a fourth-grade teacher at Wayside School — the campus is within walking distance of the Fairgrounds — also seemed happy about bringing her students to Farm Day.
"We live in an agricultural region," Mendoza said. "We might as well learn about what our backyard provides.
"It's good to get the kids out, too," she said, "and have an actual field trip."