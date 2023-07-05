Rachel Nettleton_500010909

Rachel Nettleton has been appointed executive director of the Kern County Farm Bureau.

 Photo courtesy KCFB

A marketing manager with experience at the Bakersfield Condors hockey team and Houchin Community Blood Bank has been appointed executive director of the Kern County Farm Bureau.

Rachel Nettleton said in a news release Wednesday afternoon she is thrilled with the position. It added that she is eager to contribute her marketing background and her passion for the community to help drive innovation, encourage collaboration and ensure the ag community’s continued success.