A marketing manager with experience at the Bakersfield Condors hockey team and Houchin Community Blood Bank has been appointed executive director of the Kern County Farm Bureau.
Rachel Nettleton said in a news release Wednesday afternoon she is thrilled with the position. It added that she is eager to contribute her marketing background and her passion for the community to help drive innovation, encourage collaboration and ensure the ag community’s continued success.
“Agriculture is the backbone of this community, and I am excited to be a part of an organization that is dedicated to supporting and advocating for our hardworking farmers and ranchers,” Nettleton stated.
Bureau President Patty Poire said in the release the organization’s board of directors is excited about its future with Nettleton.
“Looking forward to having Rachel bring her previous experiences, her passion and vision to the benefit of KCFB and our members,” Poire stated. “Congratulations to Rachel!”
Founded in 1914, the bureau says on its website its purpose is to surface, analyze and solve the problems of farmers and ranchers.
Nettleton replaces Romeo Agbalog, who was appointed the bureau’s executive director in May 2021.