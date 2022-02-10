Farm automation attracts investment but big challenges remain

A new report says progress is being made in the drive to automate agricultural production in the western United States but that substantial obstacles remain before inventors can solve the need for robots capable of harvesting grapes and other non-nut specialty crops grown in Kern.
The study released this week by Western Growers found that about 65 percent of farmers surveyed have invested between $350,000 and $400,000 per year in buying the latest equipment to reduce their reliance on the ever-shorter supply of experienced farmworkers.
Growers surveyed by the trade group indicated they expect 30 percent to 60 percent of their pre-harvest and harvest-assistance needs will be automated by 2025. But for core harvest work, where one-fifth to half their spending goes, they figure that only 20 percent of their needs will be met during the same period.
The findings suggest there's plenty of interest and an expanding group of technology startups trying to address the need.
What's missing, according to the study, is something similar to the human touch. It attributed the relative lack of progress in harvest automation mainly to "the technical difficulties in replicating the human hand to harvest delicate crops."
This week's report — the first in what's planned to be an annual update — delves into the sensitive but increasingly urgent question of how robots can be brought to bear on the worsening shortage of experienced farm laborers to work in some of the world's most productive agricultural areas.
Growers in the West, who by and large have supported efforts to bring in more farmworkers and legitimize their existing labor pool, say they have little choice but to bring in machines to help tend crops as the ranks of farmworkers dwindle.
President Patty Poire of the Kern County Farm Bureau said by email employment is one of local ag's most significant costs of doing business. She pointed to increasing employment expenses and asserted every industry in the state is trying to move toward greater automation.
While automation requires a higher-skilled workforce, she added, it also jeopardizes the lower-level jobs on which many ag workers depend. She noted automation technology was a prominent feature of this week's World Ag Expo in Tulare.
President Ian Lemay of the California Fresh Fruit Association said he appreciates Western Growers' focus on automation, calling the report "a great first step" toward tracking developments in the industry.
But Leydy Rangel, communications director at the United Farm Workers Foundation, said by email the report "essentially admits" only the wealthiest ag operations are investing in automation and that "at this point, it is still not displacing the need for skilled human hands."
"Even in sectors where automated harvesting is more prominent, they still require human hands to process for quality, grade and size," Rangel wrote. She added that automation is less pressing an issue for most farmworkers and growers than immigration reform as a path to a "secure and stable human workforce."
Western Growers' vice president of innovation, Walt Duflock, stated in an introduction to this week's report that labor has for decades been among the top challenges facing agriculture, next to water availability and food safety. He noted the challenge is particularly steep for growers of specialty groups such as those grown across most of California ag, with the exception of tree nuts, whose harvest is almost fully automated.
"As with many ag problems," Duflock wrote, "innovation is the solution."
Plenty of businesses are anxious to jump in, the report states. Problem is, most of these companies remain in early stages.
Three-quarters of businesses working on ag automation have so far failed to move beyond pre-venture and initial funding, according to the report. It says those that have received outside investor support generally have fewer than five paying customers and fewer than five robots in service.
What's more, the bulk of the innovations now in service deal with pre-harvest activities such as pest management, or they focus on helping field workers pick or move fruit and vegetables rather than actually harvesting produce.
The report says that automation can be an asset to the existing ag labor force more than a job-killer. It notes that farm robots can help tackle the growing labor shortage and ensure food security "while elevating and upskilling an entire workforce."
The local workforce benefits of ag automation may extend beyond that, said Bakersfield College's faculty chair of agriculture, Heather Baltis, who works with students and instructors on robot-assisted farm work.
Innovations in the field are happening "and continuing to come," she said, as ag automation becomes more and more efficient. She predicted a time will come when farms pay well for trained workers who can monitor harvest robots and fix them on the fly if they break down.
"It's kind of a new skill set," she said, "and that's where we're trying to come in and do that training."