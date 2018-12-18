“You ladies saved my life.”
That was the response that Ida Figures said she and her daughter got after they bought some food and provided a little bit of money to a homeless man they came across in November near the Walmart store on Panama Lane.
“At first, I thought what we had done wasn’t that significant, but what he said kind of hit me in the gut and made me realize that for somebody who doesn’t have food every day, an action like that can mean a lot,” she said.
Figures said she thought often about the encounter with the homeless man in the subsequent weeks and wondered what would happen to him.
“I couldn’t get him out of my mind, out of my heart,” she said. “I was thinking when the food and money we gave him was gone, what’s going to happen to him? From that, my daughter and I thought about what we can do to be more of a help to the homeless community.”
After more than a month of work, Figures and her family are getting ready to hand out blankets, clothing and hygiene products to around 200 homeless people across the city on Saturday. Those who receive a packet of items will also get a few food items as well.
“This will be like Christmas gifts from us,” she said.
Figures said recipients will each get a shelter blanket ordered from Amazon, as well as a packet filled with socks, gloves, and a beanie cap. There will be a separate pouch with hygiene products, such as toothbrushes and toothpaste.
All items were purchased from Figures and her husband or through donations from friends and family, she said. This giveaway, which is called the Homeless Blanket Project, is not connected to a local organization, but rather comes from a family looking to make a difference.
“My family is so supportive,” she said. “They’ve helped me make the blanket packets. I’ve had several friends and family who have sent me money to help with the effort. It’s really grown beyond what I initially planned.”
Figures said she didn’t expect that so many friends and family members would want to get involved.
“The way my family and friends have stepped in to do whatever they can has been overwhelming for me,” she said.
One such friend is Tommie Hollis, who wanted to get involved after hearing about the effort from Figures.
“I think it’s a wonderful project,” she said. “I called up a couple of my friends to see if they wanted to participate, and they did. We wanted to help her with what God wanted her to do.”
Figures said most of the funding for the project has come from her own pocket. While she declined to give an exact amount, Figures said the cost was in the thousands.
“It’s been costly for us,” she said. “I’ve had to take money out of my retirement and max a few credit cards, but I don’t regret doing it.”
Figures said she and her family did a trial run on Dec. 8, when they went to the Union Avenue area and handed out 58 blankets and packets to homeless people. Her family also made sandwiches and passed them out to the homeless.
“It was so rewarding. The people were so receptive,” she said. “One lady, when we passed out the hygiene packets, she held one in her arms and looked at it as if it were a bar of gold. She was just in awe. She said ‘I can’t believe someone would give me something like this.’”
After a successful first go-round, the Figures family is in the process of putting packets together to be delivered on Saturday.
Figures said she wants to be able to provide items to the homeless on a continual basis, but said that would only be financially feasible for her if she was able to secure some kind of grant.
“I thought it would be a one-time thing, but when I got out and saw the need, I realized this needs to keep going,” she said.
Even if that doesn’t end up happening, Figures said she hopes she can inspire others to take similar action.
“I think the city needs to see this,” she said. “We hope this is something that will bring more awareness to our homeless community. If everybody does a little bit of something, we can make a difference in Kern County.”
