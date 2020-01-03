A family of four stranded in snow in the Dove Spring OHV area near Ridgecrest on Thursday was rescued by a search and rescue team early Friday, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
The family called authorities around 10:30 p.m. Thursday to say their off-road vehicle was stuck in two feet of snow and they had tried to dig out for two hours. A tow truck was unable to reach them, according to the sheriff's office.
Bakersfield Search & Rescue reached the family early Friday morning using a snowcat and a GPS location provided by the family. The off-road vehicle had a heater and the family was able to stay warm for the most of the night, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office offered these tips to stay safe in snow:
- Make sure to check weather ahead of time
- Have extra food and supplies to stay warm
- Know your vehicle’s limitations
- Have a cell phone and some type of GPS device
- If you are off-roading or recreating in the mountains, let people know where you are going and when you should be back
