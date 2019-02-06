The family that owns half of Kern County’s unprofitable gold and silver mine near Mojave has offered to buy the other half from the Canadian company that runs the operation.
Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd. said this week it has tentatively agreed to the Clay family's offer of $4.25 million for a 50 percent share of the heap-leaching mine at Soledad Mountain.
Tuesday’s announcement came less than a week after the family agreed to a extend the deadline for a loan payment from the publicly traded company based in Vancouver, British Columbia. The extension from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8 added $75,000 to the loan's principal.
The company’s losses deepened to $2.3 million during the third quarter of last year. That was more than a quarter more money than the company reported losing a year earlier. More recent performance figures have not yet been made available.
The Clay family's proposal comes with a pledge that if by June 20, 2020 it is able to sell Golden Queen's share for at least $55 million — 12 times the purchase offer first disclosed Jan. 4 — then the family would refund the company 20 percent of the new sale price.
As part of the proposed purchase agreement, the Clay family, which is among the company's top shareholders, has offered to forgive the $26.5 million it is owed by the company.
A committee of independent company directors was formed to negotiate a purchase deal with the family. The company has until April 1 to see if it can find a better price for its share of the mine.
It wasn’t immediately clear who would operate the mine if the Clay family took full ownership of Golden Queen’s primary asset.
Golden Queen has applied for permission from the County of Kern to add infrastructure and operations it says might extend the life of the mine beyond the 11 years anticipated when a feasibility study was conducted in 2015.
Company records show production of gold and silver at the mine has increased but it’s still not enough to turn a profit.
According to Golden Queen's third-quarter earnings statement, revenue from operations rose by 2 percent from the same period a year before as the mine increased gold production by 4.4 percent to hit 12,255 ounces. Silver production increased 109 percent over the same period to reach 100,408 ounces.
As of Sept. 30, Golden Queen has continued to develop the mine's East Pit, which when complete was expected to provide most the operation's ore for two years or more. The company expressed hope the pit would provide higher-quality ore and less waste.
A representative of Golden Queen could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.
Check back later in the day for updates to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.