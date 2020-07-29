The family of July 22 fatal hit-and-run victim Deborah Ann Geneau is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect responsible for the crash near Cal State Bakersfield.
Geneau’s family and the law firm Chain, Cohn and Stiles are offering a $2,500 reward to the person who helps identify the driver of the suspect vehicle. On Tuesday, the Bakersfield Police Department said the suspect vehicle is a 2013 to 2019 dark gray Nissan Sentra with very minor driver-side damage.
That vehicle turned into the bike path parking area across from CSUB immediately after the collision, BPD said.
“I spent yesterday at the mortuary collecting my mother’s belongings, including her crushed earrings and wedding ring. I couldn’t help but think about what the driver of the other vehicle might have been doing yesterday?” said Dawn Elliott, Geneau’s daughter. “We really just want this person to come forward, or assistance to find the person responsible.”
On Wednesday, the Bakersfield Police Department released a new video of surveillance camera angles to The Californian. The angles include traffic cameras and footage from a Golden Empire Transportation bus that was in the vicinity of the crash, according to BPD Sgt. Robert Pair.
The accident occurred at 1:09 p.m. on Stockdale Highway just west of Coffee Road, according to BPD.
Anyone with information is urged to call Officer Ott at 326-3967, BPD at 327-7111 or Kern County Secret Witness hotline at 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.