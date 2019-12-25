The family of a Cal State Bakersfield graduate who was shot dead in front of his Riverside County home in June is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
Claudell Walter, 37, died June 21 as he was getting out of his car in the driveway of his home, according to local media. He attended high school in Riverside, college in Bakersfield and lived in Menifee in Riverside County at the time of his death. He was a father of two children and a youth basketball coach.
He attended CSUB on a track scholarship, his family says, graduating in 2003. His mother, Claudette Walter, said she is reaching out to all places where her son had ties in hopes that somebody will come forward with information that can help the police.
“He was a family man. He was a hard worker. No tattoos. No drugs. Never got into any trouble whatsoever with the law. He was a perfect gentleman,” she said. “All he cared about was his family and the business that he was going to take over.”
Claudell worked for his family’s trucking business and had a 9-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son, who his mother said he was very involved with.
Claudette Walter said she is frustrated that law enforcement had not made an arrest in the six months since the incident occurred.
“It’s very hard for my family to live day-by-day knowing that the case is not resolved,” she said.
She encouraged anyone who may have information to contact Investigator Ted Gonzales at 951-955-2923 or email him at trgonzal@riversidesheriff.org.
