The family of a Mojave man who was fatally shot in October by a Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputy has filed a claim for more than $100,000 against Kern County.
The claim, which is required to be filed before a lawsuit, alleges the shooting was the result of unconstitutional policies and customs of Kern County and the Sheriff’s Office, including inadequate training and unjustifiable use of excessive force. The claim also says the deputy involved, Jason Ayala, was negligently hired and retained.
"His presence on the Sheriff's force constitutes a dangerous, violent employee, prone to use excessive force and unreasonable deadly force on civilians," the claim says.
Kern County Counsel, which represents the Sheriff's Office, did not respond to a request for comment about the claim.
The shooting of Mickel Lewis Sr., 39, occurred at 9:13 p.m. Oct. 2, at the intersection of Mono and K streets in Mojave. Details of the incident are disputed.
A Sheriff’s Office report on the incident said Ayala had “prior knowledge” that Lewis, who he knew was on probation, was possibly in possession of a firearm when he initiated a traffic stop.
But the claim alleges the traffic stop was initiated without reasonable suspicion or probable cause.
In another dispute, the Sheriff’s Office has indicated passengers of Lewis’ vehicle took a gun from the truck after the shooting occurred, which was later found near the scene. The claim says Lewis was unarmed at the time of the shooting.
A Critical Incident Review Board, composed of top sheriff’s officials, cleared Ayala of wrongdoing in November. He has been returned to active duty.
However, lawyers for the claimants disputed the assertion that Lewis posed a threat to the deputy when he was shot, and the claim says Lewis’ family has been intimidated by deputies since the man’s death.
When family members gathered at the site of the shooting on Oct. 10, the claim says around five deputies made a visible show of force by stopping in an adjacent parking lot and stared at the family with their batons out. The claim says deputies circled the family, “menacingly hovering at a visible distance.” Similar acts of intimidation have occurred at the residence of Lewis’ family, the claim continues.
Lewis’ children, Mickel Lewis Jr. and Briona Lewis, are identified as claimants in a letter sent by their lawyers to the Kern County Administrative Office, along with Oriona Lewis, whose relation to Lewis Sr. is not identified.
Lawyers Toni Jaramilla and J. Bernard Alexander are representing the claimant, according to the letter.
The claim seeks a minimum of $100,000 for medical and funeral expenses, as well as loss of expected earnings and benefits and damages for survivors’ pain, suffering and loss of love.