The family of a man fatally shot by a Kern County Sheriff’s deputy in Oildale in November has filed a claim against Kern County for a wrongful death.
The incident occurred Nov. 10 in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. The Sheriff’s Office said in an incident report that officers were dispatched to the area at 8:32 p.m. after receiving a report of a suspicious person banging on doors of a residence and looking through windows. According to KCSO, Deputy Philippe Tampinco arrived on scene and saw a man who fit the description provided in the dispatch, later identified as Daniel David Reyes.
KCSO said Tampinco noticed Reyes was armed with a knife and ordered Reyes to the ground before Reyes began to run away. However, according to a KCSO report of the incident, Reyes quickly turned around and charged at Tampinco.
The account provided in the claim, which was compiled by Attorney Christian Contreras at Montebello law firm Guizar, Henderson & Carrazco LLP, differs from the sheriff’s account.
The claim says Reyes was in front of his own home, and “it was unclear why he was approached by a person purporting to be from the ‘sheriff’s office.’”
The claim goes on to say Reyes denied having a knife before walking away and being followed by Tampinco. Then, the claim says Tampinco fired seven rounds at Reyes, who died at the scene.
In early December, a KCSO panel determined the shooting was within department policy, and the department has released body camera footage from the incident. According to KCSO, a knife was in Reyes' pocket when the deputy arrived at the scene.
The claim was filed on Dec. 17. The county has 40 days to respond.