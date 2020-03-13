A rift has developed between the family of deceased McFarland City Manager John Wooner and the city in which he was employed.
In a claim filed in November, Wooner’s estate says it is owed money by the city of McFarland, in part because of an allegation that Wooner was improperly fired for missing work after he had died.
The claim demands the city pay Wooner’s estate his salary until summer 2022, the date at which his contract was set to expire. In addition, the claim says a $75,000 severance payment to Wooner’s widow, Jennifer Wooner, has not been made. Burial costs and a “death benefit,” which could equate to $260,000 were also demanded in the claim.
In 2018, Wooner earned approximately $179,741 in regular pay and $41,992 in benefits, according to Transparent California, putting the potential cost of the claim into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Neither McFarland city officials nor an attorney for the Wooner estate responded to a request for comment.
The McFarland City Council was scheduled to discuss the claim in closed session at their regular meeting Thursday evening.
Wooner went missing in May 2019, after last being seen at a relative’s gravesite at Hillcrest Cemetery in Bakersfield. His body was discovered late July inside a 2012 Dodge Durango, which had been submerged beneath the Kern River near Highway 178.
A California Highway Patrol investigation determined Wooner made an unsafe turn before the vehicle tumbled down the canyon into the river, according to the claim. The Bakersfield Police Department later reported Wooner’s death was related to the collision, the claim says.
Because he died while under the employment of the city, Wooner’s lawyer, Ralph Wegis, says in the claim the family is owed certain benefits.
The McFarland City Council terminated its contract with Wooner in July, during a period of time in which he was dead, but law enforcement had been unable to locate his body and had labeled him as missing.
The claim says the city’s action of terminating Wooner for being absent without leave was a way for the city to avoid paying its obligations to Wooner.
“We dispute the attempt to fire a deceased employee ‘for cause’ to avoid payment of benefits owed to the family,” the claim reads, adding later, “because Mr. Wooner died on May 14, 2019, he could not be fired in June 2019 for being absent without leave.”
In California, a claim must be submitted before a lawsuit can be filed. The claimants in Wooner’s case wrote they hope themselves and the city could come to a mutually beneficial agreement without turning to the courts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.