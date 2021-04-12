Family of CSUB basketball player injured in car accident releases statement on his progress

The family of Ronne Readus, a men’s basketball player at Cal State Bakersfield who was seriously injured in a car crash in his hometown of San Diego on March 31, released a statement Monday morning.
Here is the statement, released through the CSUB athletics department.
“We want to start by thanking everyone for your prayers for Ronne! The support we have received has been overwhelming and we cannot thank you all enough.
“We are blessed to tell you that Ronne has taken great strides in his long recovery. His condition has been upgraded from critical to serious, thank the Lord! Ronne is currently stable, awake, alert, and breathing on his own.
“The amazing staff of Sharp Memorial Hospital have done a great job of caring for him and we are so appreciative of their hard work. We have also received so much support from CSUB, the men’s basketball team, and the Bakersfield community as a whole.
“CSUB and Bakersfield have such a special place in our hearts. It is truly a special place and we are so grateful to God for putting the `Runner Family in Ronne’s life. The way you all have wrapped your arms around Ronne and our family will never be forgotten.
“Please continue praying for Ronne and our family as he still has a long way to go towards a full recovery.
“God bless you all!”
News of Readus’ car crash and his condition were first reported on April 2.
A 6-foot-9, 240-pound center, Readus averaged a career-best 4.9 points and 5.8 rebounds during the 2020-21 season. It was his second year with the Roadrunners after transferring from Fullerton College, where helped lead the team to a junior college state championship.
He was a 2016 graduate of El Cajon Valley High School, located 15 miles northeast of San Diego.
Last week the Roadrunners athletics department organized a GoFundMe fundraiser to support Readus and his family.
CSUB said the donations would help offset the costs of medical bills associated with Readus’ healthcare.
The GoFundMe page can be found at this link: https://bit.ly/3scrd3N
As of Monday morning the fundraiser had generated more than $17,300.