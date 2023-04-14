Family of adoptive Cal City brothers grapples with one of their own facing murder charges

Asked how many biological kids his son Trezell West has, Phillip West broke down Friday as he testified in a murder trial.
Phillip West slowly began ticking off Trezell West and his wife’s Jacqueline West’s children after wiping his face with a tissue and Superior Court Judge Charles Brehmer quietly told him he could take a break. The father’s emotions overtook him while grappling with allegations his son Trezell and Jacqueline murdered their adoptive toddlers, Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, West, after both were reported missing in California City about two years ago.
Prosecutors charged both adoptive parents with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, among other charges, in Orrin and Orson’s deaths. Trezell and Jacqueline have pleaded not guilty to all charges, and listened to evidence presented in their murder trial Friday.
Phillip West explained Trezell and Jacqueline West’s four children, aside from Orrin and Orson, were dropped off at his house Dec. 19, 2020 to babysit. The Wests reported to the California City Police Department that their kids were missing on Dec. 21, 2020.
Chief Trial Deputy Eric Smith attempted to determine when Phillip West last saw Orrin and Orson through questioning. Smith has alleged both toddlers died three months prior to their adoptive parents reporting them missing in December 2020.
Phillip West testified it might have been around July 4, 2020 that he last saw all the kids together. He also said he never saw Orrin or Orson after Trezell and Jacqueline moved to California City from Bakersfield in September 2020.
Under cross-examination, Phillip West testified he became paranoid at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic because of his advanced age and bronchitis diagnosis. That’s why the kids, while wearing their masks, often stayed in the van after March 2020 instead of coming inside, he testified.
Trezell West was raised to be a father, Phillip West testified — he himself didn’t have a father and knows what it takes to be one.
So when he heard all these accusations, Phillip testified, he couldn’t wrap his mind around them. These allegations don’t reflect the Trezell he raised or he knows, he added.
“I am still just mind-boggled,” Phillip said. “I don’t understand.”
Friday also saw the return of Bakersfield Police Department Detective John Ryan, who began testifying Thursday about a video in which Jacqueline West was repeatedly questioned about her kids’ disappearance.
Law enforcement interrogated Jacqueline West over two interviews, asking repeatedly about her kids’ disappearance. Officers said facts don’t add up and Jacqueline’s other kids said it had been weeks since they saw Orrin and Orson.
Jacqueline West kept firm throughout the roughly three hours officers lodged questions: She isn’t lying and doesn’t know where her kids are.
Ryan testified Friday he went to the house of another person who lived near the Wests’ California City home and found surveillance footage depicting Dec. 19, 2020. On this day, Ryan testified, he saw the Wests leave their California City home with only four kids, which Ryan said suggested every child wasn’t with the Wests. The Wests have six children, when counting Orrin and Orson.
Defense attorneys haven’t had the opportunity to cross-examine this evidence or Ryan.
The court recessed at noon Friday and will resume hearing testimony from witnesses Monday.
