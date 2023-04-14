 Skip to main content
Family of adoptive Cal City brothers grapples with one of their own facing murder charges

20230329-bc-westopening3.jpeg (copy)

From left, defense attorney Victor Nasser, defendant Trezell West, defense attorney Timothy Hennessy, defendant Jacqueline West and defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings listen as the prosecution delivers opening statements on March 28. The Wests are accused of killing brothers Orrin West, 4, and Orson West, 3, before reporting them missing in December 2020. 

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Asked how many biological kids his son Trezell West has, Phillip West broke down Friday as he testified in a murder trial.

Phillip West slowly began ticking off Trezell West and his wife’s Jacqueline West’s children after wiping his face with a tissue and Superior Court Judge Charles Brehmer quietly told him he could take a break. The father’s emotions overtook him while grappling with allegations his son Trezell and Jacqueline murdered their adoptive toddlers, Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, West, after both were reported missing in California City about two years ago.

