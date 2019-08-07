The law firm Chain Cohn Stiles has filed a lawsuit against the Bakersfield City School District on behalf of an 8-year-old girl who was bit on the face by a dog May 9 in her second-grade classroom, leaving her with scars on her face.
Leilani Rivera suffered severe lacerations and tearing to her face when she was attacked by one of two large dogs visiting her classroom at Wayside Elementary School, according to the lawsuit. The dogs belonged to Ann Ardell and Jeffrey Jones, two volunteers with Community Reading Project, who came into the classroom to read to the students, the lawsuit says.
After the reading was done, the children were allowed to pet the dogs. Leilani went in to give one of the dogs a hug, she said, and the dog bit her in the face, splitting her bottom lip and cutting her right cheek.
The lawsuit, filed Aug. 2, alleges the school district; Dylan Capilla, principal at Wayside Elementary School; Kern County Superintendent of Schools; and the Kern County Office of Education were negligent in allowing Leilani to come into contact with the dogs and consequently get bit by one of them. The lawsuit also alleges the school district was negligent in allowing Ardell and Jones to bring the dogs into the school.
The lawsuit is seeking coverage of Leilani’s medical bills and other damages, but does not specify a dollar amount except that it is more than $25,000.
"This little girl is scared to go back to school," attorney Matthew Clark said. "It’s the last thing you want to see in your kid," especially someone who "admittedly loved" going to school, Clark added.
The scars on her face are noticeable, Clark said. He added Leilani will have to deal with people asking her what happened to cause those scars.
"That's making her have to relive what she went through every day," Clark said. "That’s tough."
Irma Cervantes, BCSD's public information officer, declined to comment on the case Wednesday.
Clark also said the two dogs, named Fred and Barney, were either Akitas or Chows. They should have never been allowed into a classroom due to their "vicious propensity to attack members of the general public," the lawsuit alleges.
"How that happened, I don't know," Clark said. "Somebody had to see them bringing the dogs on campus."
A case management conference is scheduled for January 2020, and Clark estimates the trial may be scheduled to begin in the later months of 2020 or early months of 2021.
BCSD did not respond to a claim previously filed on behalf of Leilani, allowing the lawsuit to now be filed.
"We think the system is going to do this young woman justice," Clark said. "It’s a horribly unfortunate event."
(2) comments
Can't believe the stupidity of the principal, teacher and/or office staff. This is what happens when there is no atmosphere of being able to speak one's mind. I'm sure someone at the school knew this was a recipe for a disaster but were either afraid to say so or someone did say something and it was ignored. I've seen happen many times.
Do the entities being sued believe the old "well, the dog wouldn't hurt anybody" routine? This belief is behind many of these horrific outcomes. Also, our schools are supposedly safer now with stringent rules about visitors. For shame.
