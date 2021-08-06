Family members, friends show their support for fallen Deputy Phillip Campas

“I was always proud of Phil and everything that he wanted to take on. ... Putting others in front of him and checking on their well-being: that’s exactly who he was.”
— Sgt. Christian Melero, a SWAT commander
“I’ve had a chance to be lucky to have a friend like him. ... Phil, you are like my little brother that I never had. I love you and I miss your voice. I miss your face. I miss being around you. Your purpose is with God now.”
— KCSO Deputy Sheriff Julio Garcia
“I never got to tell you how proud I was to see you excel in the sheriff’s office. I never got to tell you how much I admired you or … how much you pushed me to be better.”
— Kent Sakamoto, a family friend of Campas for 20 years
"It takes a special community to recognize the courage and commitment of a fallen officer. ... I would like to thank Kern County for showering us with their generosity and support. ... It’s touching and comforting to hear and read all the stories and posts shared of the lives Phillip touched and the legacy he has left.”
— Christina Campas, the wife of Phillip Campas
“There’s no replacing Phillip Campas. Phil was definitely an inspiration to me — he will always remain an inspiration to me. ... We are all going to miss you. We love you. Rest in heaven, cousin.”
— Cousin Ralph Lamas
“Deputy Campas had just gone to try to help a family that had been injured and shot, and he was just trying to do the right thing. We are here today to honor him, his family, the family of the Kern County Sheriff's Office.”
— Deputy Kelly Mayfield, from the District Attorney’s office in Fresno County
“I got a message from my commanding officer saying that he has passed away and it really … really hurt. ... Just seeing the community come around like this for him, it's really making me feel better.”
— Marcus Jimenez, a member of the Young Marines who was mentored by Campas
“Philip was a great man. It's heartbreaking, because you don't ever want it to get to this point. He is a hero.”
— Claudia Sanchez, Campas’ second cousin
“It's very important to support our police officers. We live in a very dangerous world and oftentimes they do the job that most of us don't have the training and ability to do and keep us safe in our community.”
— Bakersfield resident and attendee Amanda Thomas
"Without the officers, we wouldn't have peace at all.”
— Visalia resident and attendee Derek Navarro
“We’re a family, no matter what the patch on our shoulder says. We’re all peace officers in the state of California.”
— city of Fontana police officer Daniel Romero
“We’re all brothers in the same law enforcement, risking our lives to go out there every day. It means something when you come out there: (law enforcement) know that they aren’t alone.”
— Retired detective Tery Shields of the Chicago Police Department
“We're deeply sorry. ... We're family. We're here to support.”
— New York Police Department Sgt. Adlai Pinney