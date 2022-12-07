 Skip to main content
Family Justice Center opening in Lamont helps rural, underserved populations

Escaping violent crime is one hurdle — but some victims encounter social stigmas, few resources and language barriers that cloud paths to evading their circumstances.

That’s why Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer hosted a grand opening Wednesday of Kern County’s second Family Justice Center at the Lamont courthouse, where restraining orders, law enforcement protection from violence, trauma-informed counselors, forensic examiners for sexual assault victims, relocation services, child advocates and more are gathered under one roof to give easy access for survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking and sexual assault.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

