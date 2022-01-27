Family invites community to funeral for son who died of fentanyl overdose

Theresa “Tess” Lake gazed at the sun setting Thursday behind a glimmering lake at The Park at River Walk.
Her son, Donald Lake, was baptized here, she told a reporter. However, the sun didn’t illuminate a smiling countenance recalling the fond memory.
Tess, dressed in all black, was at a memorial service for him. Donald Lake died Jan. 3 of this year from a fentanyl overdose, this mother said.
The 31-year-old got hooked on drugs at age 15. He sought to be free of the addiction and checked into rehab in May 2021, Tess said. After leaving his program in December, Donald started to use drugs again, she added.
Unbeknownst to Donald, his powerful narcotic of choice was laced with fentanyl, his mom said.
“It was the last thing I expected,” Tess said. “He was only out (for) three weeks.”
The drug’s potency can cause an overdose after ingesting only a few grains, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said in an informational post on social media. Fentanyl overdoses claimed more lives than homicides in this community in 2021, and prompted top law enforcement officials to educate the public through online forums.
“You don't know what's in those drugs when you buy them off the street,” Tess added.
At the memorial service, his family recalled Donald’s loving nature and sense of humor.
Chris Lake, the father, said his son’s “magnetic personality” and beautiful blue eyes caused everyone to immediately connect with him.
The speeches from the family also emphasized their love for Donald amid his struggles.
“A part of me will probably regret not talking to him about his struggles with addiction,” said his sister, Carly Page Lake. “I know it was his own burden to carry and walk through. But, it was really hard to witness.”
After the memorial service, nonprofit Be Finally Free organized a walk to raise awareness for any kind of addiction. Bakersfield Recovery Services also passed out Narcan, which is a medicine to reverse an opioid overdose, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Debbie Ormonde, the president and founder of the faith-based group, said the event sought to unite those grieving a loss because of an addiction.
“We want to bring hope to these families,” Ormonde said. “I sit with moms all the time (with) ... sons or daughters (that) are addicted, and they need hope.”