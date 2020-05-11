Luckily they got out before darkness fell.
Families from Bakersfield and Los Angeles spent more time than they had intended at a cemetery in east Bakersfield on Mother's Day after cemetery officials locked the gates, effectively locking the visitors in.
"It was quite strange. We're not dead yet," quipped local musician and truck driver Alex "AJ" Lopez, who visited Hillcrest Memorial Park on Sunday with his cousin from Whittier, her husband and their six children.
It was Mother's Day and Lopez's cousin, Sylvia Medina, wanted to visit her late mother and tend to her grave. Lopez's father is buried in an adjacent plot, so the family lingered, cleaned up and touched up the gravestones.
"Apparently, they closed at 6 p.m., but no one warned us," Lopez said. "We saw security but they never approached us."
According to Lopez, a call to Hillcrest was not well received. He said whoever answered hung up on him more than once. He admitted to being "a little irate."
In the meantime, there were no restrooms available, and time was passing.
It wasn't just his family, Lopez said. There were other visitors who had also been locked in.
"It's not what you want to do on Mother's Day, get locked in a cemetery," he said.
So they decided to see whether the Kern County Fire Department might help them out.
Fire Department spokesman Andrew Freeborn said the department was notified at a few minutes before 7 p.m. that visitors were locked inside the cemetery.
"There is signage that the place closes promptly at 6 p.m.," Freeborn said.
But there was no responsible person from Hillcrest giving firefighters an estimate of when someone with a key could arrive, so firefighters made a judgment call.
Hillcrest's corporate communications department in Texas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
"There was no restroom," Freeborn said. "Children in some duress and a family from out of town."
So firefighters went to work with bolt cutters.
"The Jaws of Life, if you will," Lopez said, chuckling.
Only one link on the chain was destroyed. Minimal damage. Maximum freedom.
The escape from the cemetery was complete.
It wasn't a Stephen King ending, but it worked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.