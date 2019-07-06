David Marcus touched countless lives with his positive attitude, uplifting personality, and the inspiring way in which he lived.
That was the message delivered by everyone that spoke about Marcus during a celebration of life service for the ultra-popular 60-year-old Bakersfield man, who died of cancer on June 28.
Resurrection Church Pastor Don Bertrand officiated the nearly two-hour memorial, held at Valley Bible Fellowship Church on Saturday morning.
Bertrand along with Congressman Kevin McCarthy, Marcus’ sister Arlene Aninion, and several other friends and family members eulogized Marcus, well-known for being a devoted Centennial High School sports fan.
Many of the several hundred people in attendance wore Centennial jerseys and shirts, including former Golden Hawks football and basketball standout and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Cody Kessler.
Kessler didn’t speak at the service but served as one of Marcus’ casket bearers.
Those who did speak remembered Marcus for his strong faith in God, love of family, and infectious positive outlook on life.
“He had an amazing effect on our lives,” McCarthy said. “…He cared about people."
Marcus, born with special needs and picked on as a child until Aninion put an end to the bullying, overcame every obstacle that came his way with an unyielding lust for life and desire to help others in need.
“He had a zest for life that we should all strive for each and every day,” Centennial Athletic Director Tom Haskell said.
While Marcus had a special affinity for Centennial High, he liked to visit all the local high schools. He moved with his family to Bakersfield from Salinas in December of 1989.
He worked for Albertsons grocery chain for more than 20 years before retiring due to a knee injury.
Marcus’ health took a serious turn for the worse when he was diagnosed with cancer in 2012.
He bravely fought off the disease six times before finally succumbing to it late last month.
“Though David battled cancer, cancer did not stop David from spreading his love and positivity up until the very last day,” Aninion said.
Just before Marcus passed away, President Donald Trump sent him a get-well video message.
Marcus, whose nickname was Mr. Bakersfield and who won a PEAAK Award in 2018 in the category “Greatest Community Supporter”, was renowned for his ability to quickly make friends with everyone he met.
His Facebook account reached the website’s 5,000 friend limit and had to make a second account to accommodate the ever-increasing number of followers that he made.
Marcus had a personality that just drew people to him according to longtime family friend Mary Jo Thompson.
“His positivity and inspiration were infectious,” Thompson said.
One of Marcus' favorite things to do was taking “thumbs up” photos with people.
Near the end of the service, after an emotional video tribute to Marcus was shown, everyone in attendance posed for a group “thumbs up” picture.
That came after Aninion had announced earlier that a David Marcus Foundation was being established to provide scholarships to local high school students.
“We don’t want David’s legacy to end here,” Aninion said. “It will continue.”
