Loyal. Caring. Fun-loving. A ladies man.
Those were just a few of the words used to describe Bakersfield 3 member Micah Holsonbake during a celebration of life ceremony for him at Central Church on Saturday. Holsonbake was declared dead in December after an arm found in the Kern River was identified as belonging to him. He was reported missing last spring.
“From the very beginning, I could tell that Micah was the life of the party, and if he somehow felt that he wasn’t the life of the party, he made sure that he was the life of the party,” said Scott Haagensen, who was a youth minister at the church in the late 1990s when Holsonbake was part of his youth group.
Haagensen said that as a teen, Holsonbake was a jokester and quick to say what was on his mind.
“Micah was also extremely loyal,” he said. “He would go to bat for anybody he cared for. He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He was genuine and caring, always helpful and kind.”
A man, who only identified himself as Sean, said he had known Holsonbake for the past six years and that they had become friends. Sean said he suffers from anxiety and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder and that Holsonbake would help calm him down.
“We would hang out together and he would text me, call me to make sure I was okay,” he said. “Micah really helped me keep it together. He had such a powerful presence. If you were with him for 10 minutes, it would feel like you’ve known him for years.”
Sean said when his father became paralyzed in a car accident in 2016, Holsonbake really helped him be able to handle the situation.
“I was having a very rough time. I distanced myself from my own Dad. It was just too much for me to take,” he said. “I talked to Micah and he told me ‘Don’t run away from your problems. Give it to God. Your Dad took care of you and you’re going to take care of your Dad.’”
Sean said that while he didn’t know Holsonbake as long as other people, he had a significant impact on his life.
“I’m still trying to follow what he told me,” he said. “I’ll never forget it and I’m so thankful for it.”
Jackie Chase, who was a member of Holsonbake’s youth group who became a close friend with him, also spoke at the ceremony.
“Our youth group was like a family. We were tight,” she said. “He was like a brother to all of us.”
Chase said Holsonbake was very caring and loving and considerate of the feelings of others.
“He just had this aura about him that you knew he loved you,” she said. “Even on his darkest days, regardless of what he was going through, he would tell you how much you were loved and make sure you knew it.”
Chase said she hopes that’s one of his qualities that those who attended the ceremony Saturday will keep in their memories.
“He wanted you to have the best life, and he wanted you to be happy,” she said. “What I want you to do when you leave here is don’t be sad, because he wouldn’t want that. He would want you to know that you are loved.”
