The woman accused of murdering her ex-husband in self-preservation and protection appeared in court for a motion hearing Friday — and her supporters, clad in "Free Wendy" T-shirts, protested her arrest outside the Kern County Courthouse.
And despite a gag order placed on attorneys by Judge Michael G. Bush Friday, family and friends pledge to protest the arrest of Wendy Howard, 50, who allegedly murdered her ex-husband in Tehachapi in June.
"We'll still be out here," said Miranda Frost, Howard's daughter.
The motion to compel pretrial discovery stemmed from Howard's attorney, Tony V. Lidgett, needing more documentation from sex abuse cases involving Kelly Rees Pitts, Howard's ex-husband. Some of that documentation from a 14-year-old sex abuse case has been purged and no longer exists.
Any other documentation Lidgett needed from the Tehachapi Police Department was to be subpoenaed from TPD, not given to him from the District Attorney's Office, Bush ruled.
Howard was arrested June 6 after she called 911 to report she had shot her ex-husband, Pitts, 59, in front of her home at the 400 block of Appaloosa Court, according to TPD police reports filed in Kern County Superior Court.
Howard is scheduled to be back in court July 22 for a status conference.
