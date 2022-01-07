Family, friends gather at memorial service held for siblings killed in collision

The brother and sister died too soon and too young.
JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 9, never fulfilled their dreams and promises because a car veered into a sidewalk on Panama Lane and fatally struck the siblings Dec. 8, said family and friends during a memorial service Friday held at Canyon Hills Church Assembly of God.
“You both didn’t deserve to go so early,” said cousin Kelsey Villatoro.
Malone recently earned his driver’s permit and promised a trip to the beach with Villatoro. He aspired to be a mechanic and tinkered with his grandfather’s truck often. Caylee never got a chance to become a dolphin trainer, family said.
Audience members wiped tears at these anecdotes, with grief etched across their faces. Still, the family recalled the happy moments for their lost siblings. Both carried a secret, Villatoro said.
They had superpowers.
Brown’s contagious smile spread warmth, Villatoro said. Her love was tangible, palpable through her hugs, actions and everything she embodied.
“You could feel her happiness,” Villatoro said. “That’s how powerful it was.”
Malone, Villatoro’s inseparable best friend, possessed a similar superpower: He coaxed laughter out of most and was an empathetic listener. In a flash, he dropped everything to help everyone he loved.
“His smile was a ray of sunshine,” Villatoro said, adding Malone was like her older brother. “It really lit up every single room he was in.”
The family asked the siblings to save them a spot in heaven. Cousin Jadah Villatoro said she could picture their dog, who also died in the crash, along with Malone riding his bike in heaven. Caylee is revving her Tesla next to him, Jadah Villatoro added.
Pastor Robin Robinson led the audience in prayer and implored the family to remember God’s wisdom amid the grief.
“Jeffrey James Malone Jr. and Caylee Louise Brown finished this life's race well,” Robinson said. She added JJ and Caylee “impacted so many people on their journey here and will live on through all of those who loved them so much.”
Attendees then filtered out to say their goodbyes as Brown and Malone were taken to their final resting place. A horse-drawn carriage carried the casket of Brown, representing the 9-year-old’s love of Belle from “Beauty and the Beast” and princesses.
Jeff Malone hopped into a blue truck to drive his son to Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Solemn faces watched the procession out of sight. Tears fell as they all remembered lives gone too soon and too young.