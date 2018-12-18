The Bakersfield Homeless Center will be receiving a little more help for its mission of assisting the less fortunate.
The Kern County Department of Human Services will be paying the Homeless Center an additional $346,128 on top of $568,800 it already pays the center to provide a variety of homeless prevention services for the county.
That equals aid for 209 households, said Homeless Center CEO Louis Gill at the Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning, when the funds were approved.
It will go toward the CalWORKS Housing Support Program that provides rapid rehousing for families, which helps people who are homeless return quickly to housing by offering rental and utility assistance.
“It’s something that truly works,” Gill said at the meeting. “It is a great investment. It saves a great deal of pain for our families.”
He noted that less than 6 percent of people in the Homeless Center’s rapid rehousing program return to homelessness.
Since July 2017, the Department of Human Services has served approximately 3,000 families with small children with one of four programs like CalWORKs, department Director Dena Murphy said at the meeting.
The Homeless Center, with funds provided by the Human Services Department, has housed 198 families over the same time period, Murphy said.
The increase in funding is possible due to the state releasing more funds to the Human Services Department. The county’s general fund will not be impacted.
Funding for homeless programs has increased over the last year. The city of Bakersfield recently announced it had received $1.2 million in state grant funds that will go toward expanding the Mission at Kern County by 40 beds.
Funds from unused community block grants will be used to expand the Homeless Center by 40 beds.
And the Kern County Homeless Collaborative – a collection of various city, county, and independent agencies that provide homeless services – has received $3.8 million in state grant funds to provide a variety of programs to homeless individuals throughout the county.
Kern County experienced a 9 percent increase in homelessness in 2018. A new count is scheduled for early next year to provide updated statistics on homelessness in the region.
