Actions taken prior to a police shooting

Suspects fired a gun at BPD officers 16 times

Suspects pointed a gun at officers 11 times

4 suspects were unarmed but pointed an object at officers

1 suspect reached for a fake gun

1 suspect reached for a real gun

8 suspects were in vehicles

1 suspect threw a knife at an officer

5 suspects approached officers

1 suspect ignored an officer's commands

1 suspect held a fake gun

2 suspects committed suicide

7 suspects were shot while running from officers

(Note: one incident was unclear in the BPD's summary)