Julie Sandoval isn’t a doctor. But on Wednesday, she wore a stethoscope and pressed it to the chest of Bakersfield resident Ramiro Cruz.
The room went silent as her eyes brimmed with tears.
She heard what she was searching for: Beneath Cruz’s shirt, beneath his skin, musculature and rib cage, she could hear the rhythmic beating of her beloved son's heart.
Strong. Steady. Familiar.
“Oh, my God, it’s beating so good,” Sandoval marveled. “His heart is amazing.”
Eleven and a half years have passed since Sandoval’s eldest son, 31-year-old Erik Sandoval-Preciado, was shot to death in a botched car theft in Stanislaus County. Eleven and a half years have elapsed since Erik's still-youthful heart was transplanted — in a miracle of medical science and human generosity — into Cruz’s dying body.
On Wednesday, the family of the donor and the family of the recipient met for the first time at the offices of Ponder Environmental in Shafter. For more than two hours, they laughed and cried, shared stories, broke bread, and tried to reconcile one terrible, irreconcilable loss against the extended life of a father of three who stood before them, awed, grateful and humbled by the gift and the great loss that made it possible.
"I'm very grateful," the 64-year-old Bakersfield man said in Spanish, his son, Rodrigo, translating.
Cruz recalled learning from doctors more than a dozen years ago that his heart was badly weakened, that his life was in danger. He needed a transplant, soon.
When a heart became available in 2007, he knew nothing of the donor, nothing of the circumstances behind the donation.
After spending 13 days in the hospital recovering from the successful transplant, Cruz seemed to have a new chance for a longer life with his wife, Maria, and their three children. But as time passed, he wanted to find the donor family, to thank them and express his condolences for their loss.
He was told it was too early, that they hadn't requested such a meeting.
But in recent weeks, word went out that Julie Sandoval wanted to meet the man whose life was saved by her son.
Saving lives, even in death
Sandoval, who lives in Benecia, recalled that a few years before Erik died she had mentioned to him that his sister had registered as an organ donor.
Erik told his mom, "We can't be selfish." He said he would follow his sister's example.
"He told me, 'If anything happens to me, I want to know that I saved somebody's life,'" Sandoval recalled.
It turned out he saved four lives, following the donation of two kidneys, his liver and his heart.
Hell on earth
Following her son's death, Sandoval went into a near-death spiral.
"Nothing in God's world can prepare you for the loss of a child," she said.
She switched from wine to vodka, but she still couldn't get enough. Every night she took a handful of pills, but eventually came to realize they were making her worse, not better.
For several years, Julie was no longer Julie, said her sister, Deanne Sandoval-Ponder.
"It's getting to where she's Julie again, my big sister," she said.
After spending months at Shamia Recovery Center in Vallejo, Sandoval began to emerge from the darkness. She's now nearing seven years of sobriety and gave up the pills.
"I look back and I'm lucky to be alive," she said. "Hell is no joke."
A new family
The mother of four was clearly excited, and a little nervous, as she waited for the Cruz family to arrive Wednesday afternoon. For years, she had avoided things that reminded her of her greatest loss. But on Wednesday, she was prepared with photos and memories of Erik. She wanted the Cruz family to know who he was.
The nerves seemed to disappear as soon as the elder Cruz, his wife, Maria, two of their children, a daughter-in-law and a grandchild entered the room. Sandoval embraced each one of them.
They talked. They bonded. They spoke of meeting again, the next time at the local home so that the Cruz family can cook for them.
"I'm here today with new family," Sandoval declared, beaming.
As they sit and talk, and pass out paper plates and sandwiches, there is laughter and joy mixed with an aching sorrow way down deep. Sandoval embraces Cruz. He lightly rubs her shoulder.
She says he carries a part of her son, a boy she carried within her own body and loved with all her heart. That makes them family, she says.
How does one sculpt joy from grief, carve love from loss, rescue life from death? Just ask the Sandoval Cruz family. They know.
"Return to Me" (2000) was a poignant movie about such a true to life story. Worth watching. Picked it up out of one of those Walmart 'bins'. We have come along way from 1967. Approximately 3,500 heart transplants are performed every year in the world, more than half of which occur in the US adding an average of 15 years of life . . . and loving.
