Families of Filipino American WWII veterans receive long-overdue recognition

More than a quarter-million Filipino-Americans answered the call of duty and bravely risked their lives in service of the United States during World War II.
The nation has had a mixed track record in its corresponding duty to honor their legacy.
In February 1946, the U.S. Congress rescinded President Franklin Roosevelt’s executive order that promised them the entitlements owed to other U.S. veterans with the Rescission Act, which was signed into law by President Harry Truman.
The legislation granted the Philippines its freedom on July 4 that year and also “reduced the obligation of the U.S. government to take care of its Filipino war veterans,” according to the Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project, or FilVetREP.
A Saturday ceremony at Bakersfield College on behalf of the Delano chapter of the Filipino American National Historical Society, in collaboration with FilVetREP, sought to recognize 35 of those brave souls with a Congressional Gold Medal presentation. The move was made possible by legislation signed into law, the Filipino World War II Veterans Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2015, which Congress passed Nov. 30, 2016.
“There wasn’t a dry eye in the house,” said Alex Edillor, who worked on the collaboration as a member of the Delano chapter of the FilAm historical society, as well as being the son of a recipient. All of the medals handed out over the weekend were done so posthumously and accepted by family members of behalf of the veterans.
“It’s an acknowledgment and it’s a high compliment — we’re up there with the Tuskegee Airmen and the Navajo Codetalkers — and so a lot of groups that contributed to our history were included — and so I’m just very, very proud our country is recognizing Filipino Americans now.”
Edillor’s family was on hand to accept the Congressional Gold Medal on behalf of their father, Carmelo Jarligo Edillor, who enlisted nine months before the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, according to previous reporting in The Californian.
It was this service that garnered citizenship for the elder Edillor, Alex Edillor said, as well as being a big part of his origin story.
Alex Edillor, who grew up as part of a large Filipino diaspora in Delano that was linked through hard work in the fields and national service, went through a process in researching the recognition on his father’s behalf. When he contacted the National Archives to confirm his father's eligibility for the medal, he was notified that his father was eligible for six additional medals, which they mailed to his family. His sister carried a display of the recognition with her during Saturday’s ceremony.
Domi Tomate, secretary of the Delano chapter of the FilAm historical society, acknowledged the recognition he received on behalf of his father, Abdon Tomate, was long overdue.
But he also recognized another significance to Saturday’s event.
A year older than Edillor, he also recalled growing up in that same community, and how he and his friends and family in Delano enjoyed a uniquely Filipino American experience, as well as a sense of togetherness.
Saturday represented a celebration of the community’s enduring legacy, he said, one that revered faith, fellowship and pride in being American, he said, which made the event like a large family reunion.
“Everybody knew each other, everybody supported each other,” Tomate said. “You know, if anybody was sick or injured, the community would be there to back them up. It was … I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world.”