Children who are eligible for free and reduced price meals at school will receive additional benefits on a new EBT card that will be distributed through the mail, according to a news release by the Kern County Department of Human Services.
Families directly certified for school meals through CalFresh, CalWORKS, Medi-Cal or Foster Care Benefits will receive the new cards throughout May, the department said, adding that regular EBT cards will still be valid and should not be destroyed.
The new cards are called “Pandemic EBT” cards, or “P-EBT” for short. Families can get up to $365 per child on the cards, which can be used to purchase groceries. The cards include the ability to purchase food online at Amazon and Walmart.
Families should automatically receive a card in the mail starting Tuesday through May 22.
Families who are eligible to receive free and reduced meals, but who are not receiving benefits that result in direct certification, need to apply online, the department said. The online application is available from May 22 through June 30. Eligible families can apply at ca.p-ebt.org.
For more information, visit cdss.ca.gov/home/pandemic-ebt or email slaglej@kerndhs.com or trioloa@kerndhs.com
