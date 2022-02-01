Falling oil prices threaten Buttonwillow park district, grand jury reports

Falling oil prices have threatened the financial security of a pristine recreation district near Bakersfield, the Kern County grand jury reported on Tuesday.
In 2008, the Buttonwillow Recreation and Park District took out a roughly $4.9 million loan to construct new amenities for residents. The improvements included a new gym and swimming pool, but now the debt payments are proving to be unsustainable.
A drop in the price of oil since the loan was taken out has reduced the district’s revenue. Since 2017, the district has operated at a loss, and a roughly $400,000 reserve fund is in danger of being eliminated within five years.
“When the cost of a dream outstrips the revenue, you can find yourself in a dilemma; the same can happen to a government entity,” the grand jury report reads. “Reduction of expenses has helped reduce the gap, however, the fact remains … dilemma versus dream. Can the dilemma be solved?”
An agricultural community with 1,443 residents according to the last census, Buttonwillow nevertheless contains a well-regarded recreation district. In addition to a gym and pool, the loan financed the construction of a weight room, office space, softball field, soccer field and children’s wading area.
The district refinanced the loan in 2017, bringing the monthly interest rates from 5 percent to 2.5 percent. Still, this fiscal year, the bond repayment is projected to take up around 77 percent of all the district’s revenue. The district expects to operate at a $95,557 loss this fiscal year, an increase from the $79,011 the district lost the previous fiscal year.
But board chair Andrew Houchin said he is not losing sleep over the budget.
“There’s really nothing to worry about,” he said in an interview with The Californian. “When you’re tied to oilfield and property tax stuff you are kind of used to this type of stuff, which is why we’ve been smart about setting stuff aside for rainy days.”
In the boom and bust cycle of oil production, Houchin believes prices and property tax assessments will rise again soon enough.
“It’s something that we’ve planned for. We knew that oil prices have been in the can for a while,” he said. “It’s something that we’re not worried about because of the contingency plans.”
The grand jury recommended the district seek advice about potentially instituting a parcel fee to help make up for lost revenue. Such a fee would need to be brought before voters. Other recommendations include installing solar panels to reduce energy costs and selling naming rights for the stadium.
The district’s troubles could be seen as an unintended side effect on the state’s oil policies. Under Gov. Gavin Newsom, state regulators have halted the permitting of new oil production, which Kern County officials say impacts the services that are paid for by taxes on the industry.
“Buttonwillow's board of directors understands they have a fiduciary duty and they are making sure on a monthly and daily basis that the future is going to be bright in Buttonwillow,” said Les Clark, general manager for the West Side Recreation and Parks District, which manages the Buttonwillow district. “But obviously the community, and Kern County, needs to understand what the state of California is doing to the oil industries by not allowing our guys to drill. It effects special districts like Buttonwillow.”
The board has not met to specifically address the problems highlighted in the report, but Clark added some of the questions posed by the grand jury had answers.
The district has 90 days to issue a formal response.