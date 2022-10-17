Fall weather to heat up this week before seasonal cooling

Well, if it feels like this year was hotter than most, that’s because it was.
And if it feels like the weather has been a lot cooler these past few days, that’s because it has been.
The only bad news about the weather looking ahead is that there’s not much drought relief in sight, thanks to a La Niña weather system that’s got a slightly higher chance than not of continuing through the spring.
This year has definitely been one for the record books, said Carlos Molina, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Hanford station.
“While we are in the fall season, I guess temperatures in the Bakersfield area normally should be in the … low-80s right around 80 to maybe 79 degrees,” he said. However, this week, temperatures are expected to climb to about 90 degrees by Wednesday before tapering off for the weekend.
“And by Friday, there is another disturbance that's going to be moving through Northern California, so kind of similar to what happened this past weekend,” he said, referring to temperatures in the mid-80s on Saturday and high-70s on Sunday. The AccuWeather.com forecast calls for temperatures in the 70s for the next couple of weeks following Oct. 22.
While it’s been a little warmer than what people expect for the fall, that’s par for the course for another La Niña year.
An average year in Bakersfield has about 25 to 30 days when the weather is over 100 degrees, he said, with the previous record being 63 days of such heat. In 2022, there were 65 of them.
National Weather Service records for Bakersfield also reflect that there were eight days of record-setting heat for the city this year (Feb. 12-14, 85,83,80; March 23-24, 91, 89; April 7, 97; Sept. 6-7, 115, 111).
“During La Niña, the Pacific jet stream often meanders high into the North Pacific,” according to an explainer on the weather system at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration website. “Southern and interior Alaska and the Pacific Northwest tend to be cooler and wetter than average, and the southern tier of U.S. states — from California to the Carolinas — tends to be warmer and drier than average.”
The drier part is certainly something that’s been observed by those watching and recording local levels, as the state prepares for its fourth year of drought, which has only been exacerbated by the weather system.
Scott Williams, a U.S Forest Service planner, who, as a private citizen, puts together a “Kern River Snow and Water Report” when precipitation allows noted the news from NOAA has not been encouraging.
“It doesn't change very much from month to month,” Williams said of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center report on El Niño/La Niña conditions, “but they keep pushing back La Niña further and further … and that doesn't help.”
The current prediction report on La Niña indicates there’s a 75 percent chance it will last until February, and a 54 percent chance it will end by April.
The almanac did give a reason to celebrate for those who don’t enjoy the 100-degree heat. That temperature should be over until at least next April, if history is any indicator.
The latest in the year there’s ever been 100-degree heat in Bakersfield is Oct. 17, 1959, and there’s no record of such a temperature happening from now until spring in nearly 130 years of recorded temperatures, per records online at weather.gov.