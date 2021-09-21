Fall starts on Wednesday, and just in time for the fair, temps should begin to moderate a bit

They say it always gets hot during the Kern County Fair.
Not true. Sometimes it gets hot and sometimes it doesn't. And sometimes it depends on your definition of "hot."
Jeffrey Barlow, senior forecaster at the National Weather Service in Hanford, said it looks like Wednesday, the first day of fall, and opening day at the fair, will be the warmest before things begin to moderate.
"We're looking at a high in the upper 90s to 100," Barlow said. "That's our warmest day. Then we'll see a little bit of a cool-down."
That "cool-down" will likely be preceded by some gusty winds Wednesday evening, winds that could pick up some dust — so be prepared.
"On Thursday, we're going to see a drop of five degrees, to a high of 93," Barlow said.
Contrary to popular perception, normal high temperatures during the fair range at about 89 degrees or lower, with average overnight lows dropping into the mid- to low 60s, according to Weather Service records.
So, not bad, actually.
Of course in Bakersfield, we're never sure when we'll experience the occasional torturous spike in temperature — the kind that leaves us wondering whether summer will ever truly die.
So far this September, the signs have been pretty favorable.
Friday at the fair is Senior Day, when gates open at 9 a.m. for seniors age 62 and older, and seniors get free admission and parking until 4 p.m. High temps on Senior Day are going to hold in the mid-90s, Barlow said.
Those mid-90-degree temperatures are expected to maintain through Saturday, with a slight easing to a high of 92 on Sunday.
The fair will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, both nice days with forecast highs of 90 and 86, respectively.
Again, Barlow warned of late afternoon or early evening breezes.
"There's going to be dust," he said.
Weather and air quality are intimately linked in the southern end of the San Joaquin Valley. This fall is no different.
The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has issued an Air Quality Alert due to potential smoke impacts from wildfires.
The Windy Fire and KNP Complex in Tulare County continue to cause smoke impacts across the San Joaquin Valley, the air district said in a news release Tuesday.
Issued with the National Weather Service, the alert is expected to remain in place while smoke impacts linger, or until Thursday morning, when a low-pressure trough is expected to pass through the region and assist with smoke dispersion.
The air district warns residents who are affected by smoke to remain indoors to reduce their exposure to particulate matter in the air.
The tiny particles are known to trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke, the district said in the release.
Individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their doctors' advice for dealing with episodes of particulate-matter exposure. Those with existing respiratory conditions, including COVID-19, are especially susceptible to the health effects from this form of pollution. Young children and the elderly may also be at elevated risk.
Anyone experiencing poor air quality due to wildfire smoke should move to a filtered, air-conditioned environment with windows closed. Common cloth and paper masks being used as protection from COVID-19 may not be sufficient protection from wildfire smoke inhalation, the news release said.
For details on current and past wildfires affecting the valley, as well as resources for protecting yourself from exposure to wildfire smoke, visit the district’s Wildfire Information page at valleyair.org/wildfires. In addition, you can view the AirNow Fire and Smoke map fire.airnow.gov and find links to temporary foothill monitors.