At 110 years old, Bakersfield College looks to celebrate its birthday amid a searing August with sweaty candles, a few new buildings and a bump in attendance.
Over the next few days, students will once again funnel through the halls of Bakersfield College for the 2023-24 school year. As they pack their bags and adjust their alarms, school officials want to provide the public with some updates.
The college officially kicks off the fall semester on Monday. As students enter campus, representatives will be stationed at various welcome tents, ready to greet students, answer questions and offer directions.
“I'm excited to share this journey with all of my peers,” said Cindy Miranda, BC’s student government president. “When the sun comes up every morning, we have a chance to learn, make new friends and try new activities together. I encourage my fellow Renegades to make this year the best ever."
More students may need their questions answered come Monday, as the college is projecting a 9% increase in enrollment compared with last fall, according to Billie Jo Rice, vice president of instruction at the college.
Rice attributes the rise of enrollment to focused efforts by faculty on “persistence and retention.”
The idea is “to ensure that students not only easily find their path to Bakersfield College, but that they are well-supported here,” Rice said. “The trajectory of our enrollment growth exemplifies the hard work of BC’s faculty and staff, and we are excited to see what this year has in store for both our new and returning Renegades.”
As the newly appointed interim president of Bakersfield College, Steven Watkin said via email Friday he is eager for his first day at school.
“It’s a great time to be a part of the Renegade community,” Watkin said. “We are growing, we are expanding our facilities and programs, and we are honoring our legacy.”
Watkin, who previously served as the college’s outreach director, has seen a 44% increase in student enrollment since he started nine years ago.
Throughout the 150-acre Panorama Drive campus and at community locations in southwest Bakersfield and Delano, courses will be available in face-to-face and hybrid forms. Options for online classes will also be available.
Watkin said many things have changed on campus since the school opened in 1913 as an extension of Bakersfield High School. On Monday, the college welcomes its new Science and Engineering building, three-story Campus Center, a revamped Renegade Campus Store and a new Welcome Center.
“Long gone are the days of walking across campus to find Financial Aid,” Watkin said of the new “one-stop shop” Welcome Center. “BC’s new Welcome Center is where all visitors and students can find what they’re looking for.”
According to a press release Friday, the school will celebrate the opening of a Basic Needs Center and Veterans Plaza later this month. And in a few weeks, a two-story, $14 million Learning Resource Center will open in Delano that includes classrooms, a library, computer labs and more.
“There are even many projects on the horizon including our new athletic complex, BC’s location in Arvin and more,” Watkin said.