Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible.