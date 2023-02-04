'Fall in love with the vision': Hundreds have signed petition, but Kern Gateway Trail needs more buy-in, say advocates

Some call it an idea, a concept, or even a vision of something that has the potential to transform outdoor recreation around Bakersfield.
But it's also a long shot, an impossible dream that maybe, just maybe, can be made real.
A team of community members with help from a National Park Service staffer have been working for months to study and map a system of disconnected trails that have existed for decades inside the rugged Kern River Canyon.
Their goal has been to determine whether they can connect and improve the trails — and despite a number of hurdles to overcome — to make these pathways available to the public.
They want to make the dream of a "Kern Gateway Trail" a reality.
The community team, headed by business strategy consultant, and some might say visionary, Jonathan Yates, is "trying to take what today is a concept and a series of loosely connected trails and make them into a trail network that would be one of the most scenic trails of its kind in California," Yates said.
Don't believe him? Just look at the photos: the sweeping vistas, the rugged ravines, the dramatic exposures, all within the grassland foothills and the Kern River Canyon ecosystem just minutes from downtown Bakersfield.
Yates and his team of volunteers know they need to generate public excitement about the possibilities the canyon trail can offer.
"We are primarily at the raising awareness stage," said Carlos Flores, a landscape architect and outdoor recreation planner with the National Park Service’s Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance program.
Without the community being four-square behind it, the vision has little chance of moving forward, Flores said.
"Jonathan and the core team have to make the people fall in love with the vision," he said.
A significant number of people in the community already believe the trail system is an amenity worth investing in, Yates said.
"For the project to become a reality there will need to be collaboration between the U.S. Forest Service, Kern County, the city of Bakersfield, Caltrans, a few private landowners (only near the mouth of the canyon), Southern California Edison, range lessees and several other stakeholder groups," he said in an email. "To build momentum for this type of collaboration among primarily public agencies, the greater public needs to show their support of the project, otherwise it will fall to the back of a long list of other priorities."
Yates applied for and, last year, won a grant from the Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance program.
These grants are not money, Flores said. They offer staff time and expertise. In Flores' case, he provides his skills to the community-led group by assisting with technical questions and fine-tuning the group's outreach strategy.
"It's very important to not give the impression that it is a project," he said. "The Forest Service does not consider it a project yet."
But there's a lot to like about the group's proposal.
Bakersfield is considered an area of high need, Flores said. "This is a community in need of outdoor recreational opportunities."
"This checks a lot of boxes," he said of Yates' vision. "This is why we picked this."
In an effort to raise awareness and increase involvement and buy-in from the community, the trail advocates are asking area residents to sign a petition to make the trail system a true amenity for residents and visitors to Bakersfield and the southern San Joaquin Valley.
There's so much to do, and it's going to be a long journey to reach the series of goals that are necessary, Flores said. But the map for this journey is being laid out.
"Conversations are ongoing with various stakeholders," Yates said. "An environmental review will be required before the trail can officially be designated.
"We hope to do a preliminary study this year that will clearly outline all of the steps required for the NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) assessment, which should also give a sense of time and cost required for that assessment," Yates said.
The preliminary study will also help problem solve for some remaining design questions around a final proposed trail alignment, addressing safety concerns, trail access and parking.
Branden Dunn, who leads the Outdoor Adventures Program at Cal State Bakersfield, knows the inherent value of outdoor recreation. Dunn is volunteering his time to help make the trail a reality because he believes such a trail would greatly benefit residents in Bakersfield and draw visitors to the region as well.
"I just have a lot of love for this area," he said. "This really makes me appreciate where I live."
The breathtaking scenery and beauty on the trail, combined with the physical and psychological benefits, relate directly to trail users' health and sense of well-being.
Even Bakersfield's image, which sometimes suffers from stereotypes and mistaken perceptions, would get a shot in the arm with the addition of a Kern Gateway Trail, he said.
Dunn has seen much of Kern County from the point of view of an avid outdoor recreationalist — from the tube of a whitewater raft to the lofty perch of a mountain hiker.
"I want everyone to have the opportunity to see Kern County the way I have been able to see it."