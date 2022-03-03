Faithful to gather at Kern Catholic Prayer Breakfast on March 24

Local Catholics are invited to attend the fourth annual Kern Catholic Prayer Breakfast on March 24 at St. Francis of Assisi Parish. This year’s event will provide a meaningful opportunity for Kern County’s Catholic community to reconnect following the event’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Worshipers from 15 different parishes and local Catholic schools will gather at 6 a.m. to pray the luminous mysteries of the rosary, followed by the concelebration of Mass by Kern Catholic chaplain, Monsignor Perry Kavookjian, pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.
After a morning of prayer, attendees will enjoy breakfast while listening to a keynote address from world-renowned Catholic speaker Dr. Mario Enzler. Dr. Enzler is the author of the book "I Served a Saint,” which details his experience as a Vatican Swiss Guard during the pontificate of the great saint Pope John Paul II and how it changed his spiritual life forever. Dr. Enzler also currently serves as the dean of the Cameron School of Business at the University of St. Thomas in Houston, a top Catholic educational institution.
Even more special, this year’s prayer breakfast takes place during Lent, one of the most pivotal times within the Catholic church. Parishioners embark on 40 days of reflection and preparation before Easter, which celebrates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.
The idea of hosting a local Catholic prayer breakfast was brought to Kern County after a portion of our Catholic community attended the Los Angeles Catholic Prayer Breakfast. After witnessing the profound unity of Southern California parishes, these attendees were inspired to bring this celebration to Bakersfield.
This event is sponsored by local nonprofit Kern Catholic, an organization made up of local Catholics seeking to unite the Catholics of Kern County through faith-filled events.
The fourth annual Kern Catholic Prayer Breakfast will be held from 6 to 8 a.m. March 24 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 900 H St. All are welcome and encouraged to attend!
To get involved, local Catholics can purchase tickets ($25) at kerncatholic.com.
— Marcie Soper is the chairwoman of Kern Catholic.