A public vaccination clinic will open at the Kern County Fairgrounds next week and will ramp up efforts in the coming weeks to eventually vaccinate 5,000 people a day, according to the county's top public health official.
The venue is set to open Jan. 20 for those in qualifying tiers, Public Health Director Matt Constantine said Wednesday.
Plans are for a soft launch to begin next Wednesday, Constantine said, and to inoculate 200 to 300 people from several local employers and groups identified by the county as being eligible to receive the vaccine.
But within days the site is expected to be available for anyone who qualifies for the vaccine, Constantine said.
On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that people ages 65 and over are immediately able to receive the vaccine. However, it is unclear when Kern County will begin vaccinating that group. Currently it is still vaccinating individuals who fall into Tiers 1 through 3 of Phase 1a, which is primarily health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.
The fairgrounds location will start off as a walk-up center but eventually a large drive-through operation will be added.
"The intent of that site is really to be set up to handle larger groups of people," Constantine said.
The site will operate 12 hours a day, seven days a week.
A state testing site is also currently operating at the fairgrounds. There is also room available if the county needs to activate its alternate care site to handle excess hospital patients if the hospitals become too overwhelmed, Constantine said.