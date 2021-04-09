Fairgrounds drive-thru vaccine clinic set to open

The Kern County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site will open its drive-thru clinic next week.
According to an email from the county administrative office, the drive-thru will begin servicing the public on Wednesday, April 14.
The county said the amenity will provide another option for residents to be vaccinated, either from their cars or via the continued walk-thru service already provided at the fairgrounds.
Residents will be asked to enter the fairgrounds vaccination site via the gate on Belle Terrace. They will then be directed to their preferred vaccination location, either drive-thru or walk-thru, the county said.
Those who are scheduled for walk-thru appointments can still park in the lot across from the fairgrounds main entrance.
The news release reminded individuals that those residing or working in Kern County who are 16 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
To make an appointment, visit MyTurn.ca.gov or call the Public Health Call Center at 661-321-3000.