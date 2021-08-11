Fairfax will consider a contract for a new superintendent at its meeting

The board of the Fairfax School District will consider approving a new contract for a superintendent in open session at its regular board meeting Thursday night.
Local administrator Regina Green has been named as the candidate who has completed the board’s search and selection process. Green will begin in her position as superintendent of the four-school elementary school district in Ssoutheast Bakersfield on Friday, according to interim superintendent Lora Brown.
A copy of her contract up for approval has been made public. Green signed a copy of the contract on Aug. 5. It stipulates a salary of $162,000 that will begin on Friday and last through June 30, 2023.
The Kern County Superintendent of Schools conducted the search. Green will replace Michael Coleman, who retired unexpectedly in April after 16 years with the district. Assistant superintendent of educational services Brown has been serving as an interim.
Green’s LinkedIn profile states that she most recently worked as a chief administrator of instructional services and technology at Tehachapi Unified School District. It states that she also worked in administrator roles at Wasco Union Elementary School District, including as a junior high school principal. Previously, she served as a dean of students and vice principal in the Bakersfield City School District, according to her profile.
The contract does not offer any expenses related to travel in Kern County. There is a $90 a month cell phone allowance. Health, welfare and retirement benefits match those of other administrative employees. Salary adjustments are also pegged to administrative employees, but they are subject to board approval.
Green’s contract states that the board will evaluate the superintendent every year, but it leaves an out for the board if it fails to conduct an evaluation in May or June.
“The Board’s failure to conduct an evaluation under this section shall not prevent the Board from terminating Superintendent’s employment if the Board determines, in its discretion, that such action is warranted,” the contract reads.
The annual evaluation became a flashpoint for Coleman. In a previous interview with The Californian, Coleman said he had to prod the board to evaluate him. He received three of five positive evaluations, but then the April 8 board meeting where he was scheduled to be evaluated was canceled because of a lack of quorum. Then-board president Palmer Moland and current board president Alma Rios canceled 20 minutes and 5 minutes beforehand, respectively. Coleman retired the next week, citing this incident.
Board members Virginia Lawson and Victoria Coronel were against conducting an outside search, preferring that Brown be appointed to the superintendency. Based on public comment at meetings, they had community and employee support behind them.
Moland and Rios were appointed negotiators and interviewed candidates for the superintendent role. The Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office required parent and community involvement in the process. However, the ultimate decision was with the board.
This drew criticism from the community, which have launched a recall campaign against Moland, Rios and Jose Luis Tapia. The three trustees nearly always vote together in a majority in ways that have angered many teachers, staff and community members.
“I think it was wrong that you volunteered yourself along with your friend Alma to negotiate the procedures for the next superintendent,” said Maria Hernandez, a community member, at the July 2 session where candidates were interviewed.