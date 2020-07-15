Fairfax School District announced parents have the opportunity to choose between three instructional models for their children to participate in this fall.
Parents can select four days per week of in-person learning, a hybrid A/B schedule where students attend two days per week or full-time distance learning, according to the district.
Parents must make their choice by July 23. If a parent doesn't make a choice, students will be enrolled in the option for four days per week attendance.
Online forms can be completed at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSciJ3dS_qM6SCUs3Oa51gKscb1mxGjd4pOe6AOiFcZiv0AdFw/viewform
Transportation seating may be limited to provide social distancing. Parents are highly encouraged to provide their own transportation for their students, the district said. All students planning to ride the school bus must be registered.
Forms can be filled out at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdOPidSglfBm5PoWqf7nVWUGS4xwpMVTk_B9Y_Xj8gUAJ2Gsg/viewform
With the four day in-person instruction model, the district states student class sizes will be up to normal class sizes (kindergarten through third: 24:1; grades fourth through eighth: 30:1). The ability to social distance at the recommended 6 feet cannot be guaranteed, according to the district.
For those engaging in distance learning, daily lessons will be presented using the Canvas platform. The grading policy is the same as the regular school attending students.
"The staff of the Fairfax School District are excited to return to school no matter what it looks like," the district wrote on its website. "School may look different, but we are still driven to provide educational opportunities in which your students are empowered to succeed."
The district's first day of school is Aug. 12.
